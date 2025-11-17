ChemoMetec A (CPSE:CHEMM) Price Target Increased by 16.78% to 887.40

The average one-year price target for ChemoMetec A (CPSE:CHEMM) has been revised to 887,40 kr. / share. This is an increase of 16.78% from the prior estimate of 759,90 kr. dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 752,45 kr. to a high of 1.018,50 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of 766,00 kr. / share.

ChemoMetec A Maintains 0.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChemoMetec A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEMM is 0.11%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 2,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 471K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing a decrease of 40.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEMM by 30.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEMM by 2.87% over the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 164K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 153K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEMM by 16.15% over the last quarter.

