BioTech

Chemometec appoints Steen Soendergaard as new CEO

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published

Danish medical equipment maker Chemometec has appointed Steen Soendergaard as new chief executive following the abrupt departure of its former CEO on Friday, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Danish medical equipment maker Chemometec CHEMM.CO has appointed Steen Soendergaard as new chief executive following the abrupt departure of its former CEO on Friday, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Shares in Chemometec fell as much as 18% on Friday after the company announced changes to its management, and its request to suspend it shares was turned down.

Chief financial officer, Claus Madsen, will take over as interim CEO until Soendergaard assumes his new role as soon as possible, the company said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular