Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (CMMB) Price Target Increased by 70.45% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 70.45% from the prior estimate of 14.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,940.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 94.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMMB is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.67% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Services Network holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Background Information

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development with primary focus for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials with CM-101 in fibrotic indications and expecting to report data during 2021-2022.

