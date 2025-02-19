Chemomab Therapeutics Announces FDA Alignment on Phase 3 Trial Design for Nebokitug as Potential First Treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Chemomab Therapeutics announces Phase 3 trial design for nebokitug, aiming for FDA approval in primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Chemomab Therapeutics has announced that it has successfully completed its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, aligning on the design of a single Phase 3 trial for its lead product candidate, nebokitug, targeting primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). This trial is designed to potentially secure full regulatory approval without requiring liver biopsies or additional studies, focusing instead on clinically relevant endpoints linked to PSC disease progression. Chemomab aims to enroll around 350 PSC patients, assessing time-to-first clinical event as the primary endpoint. The company is optimistic about the trial's streamlined design, which could accelerate approval timelines and pave the way for nebokitug to become the first FDA-approved treatment for PSC, a disease that currently lacks approved therapies. Results from the open-label extension of its Phase 2 SPRING trial are expected soon, and Chemomab is actively engaging with potential strategic partners for future developments.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of the End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA provides regulatory clarity and positions nebokitug to potentially become the first FDA-approved treatment for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

The Phase 3 trial design eliminates the need for liver biopsies and additional confirmatory studies, significantly accelerating the potential timeline for full regulatory approval.

Positive data from the Phase 2 SPRING trial support the use of biomarkers linked to clinical events, increasing confidence in the Phase 3 trial approach.

Chemomab is in active discussions with potential strategic partners, indicating interest and support for the drug development process.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about the FDA's agreement with the Phase 3 trial design may not materialize into successful outcomes, casting doubt on the future regulatory approval process for nebokitug.

There are significant clinical risks involved, including the potential for unexpected safety or efficacy issues arising during further trials, which could hinder development and approval.

The ongoing war in Israel poses operational uncertainties that could impact the company's ability to conduct its clinical trials and overall business strategy.

FAQ

What is nebokitug and its significance for PSC treatment?

Nebokitug is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody aimed at treating primary sclerosing cholangitis, potentially becoming the first FDA-approved therapy for this condition.

How does the Phase 3 trial design benefit patients?

The Phase 3 trial eliminates the need for liver biopsies and focuses on clinically relevant endpoints associated with PSC disease progression, speeding up the approval process.

What are the expected outcomes of the nebokitug Phase 3 trial?

The trial aims to demonstrate significant clinical event reductions in PSC patients, potentially leading to Nebokitug receiving full regulatory approval based on its findings.

When will data from the Phase 2 SPRING trial be available?

Topline data from the open label extension of the Phase 2 SPRING trial is expected to be reported by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

What regulatory designations has nebokitug received?

Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug status and FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis in adults.

Single Positive Phase 3 Trial Designed to Support Full Regulatory Approval, For the First Time Providing Regulatory Clarity in PSC and Positioning Nebokitug to Potentially Become the First FDA-Approved Treatment for PSC









No Liver Biopsies or Additional Confirmatory Studies Required—Phase 3 Trial Endpoint Is Based on





Well-Characterized Clinical Events Associated with PSC Disease Progression









Derisked Phase 3 Program Leverages Published PSC Data Associating Reductions in Clinical Events with





the Types of Biomarker Improvements Seen in Nebokitug Phase 2 SPRING Trial









Advancing Discussions with Potential Strategic Partners Post-FDA Feedback While Preparing





for Nebokitug Phase 3 Trial







TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and alignment with FDA on the design of a single Phase 3 registration study for its lead product candidate nebokitug (CM-101) for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Nebokitug is the drug name recently assigned to CM-101 by the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) program of the World Health Organization.





“Successful completion of this major milestone is a huge achievement for Chemomab, for patients and for the larger community combatting PSC, a debilitating and often lethal disorder that has no FDA-approved therapies,” said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. “The design of our Phase 3 trial provides, for the first time, regulatory clarity on a streamlined path to potential full regulatory approval based on a single pivotal trial that does not require liver biopsy and includes the most relevant primary efficacy endpoint in PSC. This design allows us to significantly accelerate the potential timeline to full approval since there is no need for additional confirmatory studies. This is also the first time that FDA has agreed to the use of a primary endpoint for PSC comprised of clinical events associated with disease progression, which we and leading experts believe is practical, feasible and well-aligned with clinical practice and the natural history of the disease.”





Dr. Mor continued, “Importantly, key publications have shown that the reductions in PSC biomarkers in our nebokitug Phase 2 SPRING trial, especially the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) and liver stiffness elastography measures, are associated with reductions in clinical events, increasing our confidence in the relevance of this approach for nebokitug and decreasing risk. We are looking forward to reporting topline data from the open label extension portion of the SPRING trial, which is primarily intended to provide additional data on nebokitug’s long term safety, before the end of the first quarter. The company is currently in active discussions with potential strategic partners while laying the groundwork for the Phase 3 program, which we could potentially launch before the end of the year.”





Christopher Bowlus, MD, the Lena Valente Professor and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of California Davis School of Medicine, commented, “Until now, the pathway to drug approval in PSC has been problematic due to the lack of validated surrogate endpoints and clarity around primary efficacy endpoints for PSC registration trials. This has been a major hinderance to the development of effective therapies for PSC. I am delighted that the FDA and Chemomab have aligned on a Phase 3 trial design that focuses on the clinical events that we encounter in caring for PSC patients. These events are clinically relevant and impact our patients’ lives. The agreed composite endpoint approach for the nebokitug trial enhances our chances of efficiently and accurately identifying the potential clinical benefits of this promising new drug. Our patients with PSC are in urgent need of disease-modifying treatments, and I look forward to the launch of the nebokitug Phase 3 trial.”





The PSC pivotal trial design is focused on a set of clinically meaningful events that occur over time as the disease progresses. The trial’s primary endpoint will assess changes in the time-to-first-event of any one of a number of well-characterized PSC clinical events. Chemomab plans to enroll approximately 350 PSC patients to collect the requisite number of clinical events needed to demonstrate statistically significant changes between the treatment and placebo arms. It is estimated that in the absence of intervention, participants would require on average about two years to experience a clinically-meaningful event. The trial will also capture data on key biomarkers such as elastography, ELF score and cholangiography as additional indicators of clinical outcomes, which allows for possible inclusion of an interim analysis during the study.





Chemomab Chief Medical Officer Matt Frankel, MD, noted, “We are very pleased with the strong engagement and collaborative spirit expressed by FDA during our End-of-Phase 2 meeting. The planned study is an events-driven design that is similar to the approach used in many oncology registration trials. This design eliminates the need for invasive liver biopsies and costly, difficult-to-execute confirmatory studies. The results of this trial could also support ex-U.S. global marketing authorizations. Furthermore, given the potentially disease-modifying activity demonstrated by nebokitug, the focus on disease progression-related events may allow us to achieve a broad label in PSC, in contrast to more limited symptom-related endpoints such as pruritus.”







About the Nebokitug Phase 3 Trial for the Treatment of PSC







The trial is a randomized placebo-controlled (2:1 active to placebo ratio) clinical event-driven study. Patients in the active treatment arm will receive 20 mg/kg of nebokitug administered intravenously every three weeks. The primary endpoint is the time-to-first clinical event. The endpoint is a composite encompassing multiple, equally-weighted adverse clinical events associated with PSC disease progression, which may include acute cholangitis, biliary strictures requiring intervention, portal hypertension, hepatic decompensation, elevated MELD score (a measure associated with the need for liver transplant), liver transplantation, cholangiocarcinoma and death. Enrolled patients remain in the trial until they experience an event, and the trial continues until the requisite number of events has been collected. It is estimated that in the absence of intervention, participants would require on average about two years to achieve a clinically meaningful event. Clinical events will be assessed in a blinded fashion by an independent clinical endpoint adjudication committee. Approximately 350 PSC patients will be enrolled in the trial, and the study population will be enriched for patients with moderate and advanced disease. Chemomab expects to leverage the strong relationships with global clinical investigators it developed during its successful Phase 2 SPRING study to facilitate enrollment in the nebokitug pivotal trial.







About Nebokitug (CM-101)







Nebokitug is a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a soluble protein that helps drive the inflammatory and fibrotic pathways central to PSC and other fibro-inflammatory diseases. By inhibiting CCL24, nebokitug blocks both immune cell recruitment and fibroblast activation, thereby interrupting the self-reinforcing fibro-inflammatory cycle that results in fibrosis. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of nebokitug in patients, including the Phase 2 SPRING trial in patients with PSC. This study achieved the primary safety endpoint and nebokitug-treated patients with moderate to advanced disease showed improvements on a wide range of disease-related secondary endpoints. A consistent pattern of greater improvement on the secondary endpoints was observed in the study arm receiving the higher 20 mg/kg dose of nebokitug. The open label extension portion of the SPRING trial is continuing, with results expected in the first quarter of 2025. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC in adults.







About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis







PSC is a rare, debilitating progressive liver disease characterized by inflammation and fibrosis (scarring) of the bile ducts that can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, liver failure and death. PSC also increases the risk of various cancers, which account for about half of PSC-related mortality. PSC affects an estimated 30,000 patients in the U.S. and about 80,000 worldwide. The underlying cause of PSC is unknown, but about 75% of patients also have inflammatory bowel disease. Liver transplantation is common in end stage disease cases, but even then, PSC re-occurs in about 20% of transplanted patients. With no approved therapies to date, there is a high unmet medical need for new drugs to address the symptoms of PSC and slow or stop the progression of this devastating illness.







About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.







Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug (CM-101), a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of nebokitug in patients. Based on recent positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a PSC nebokitug Phase 3 pivotal trial. Data from the SPRING trial open label extension will be reported in the first quarter of 2025. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit:





chemomab.com





.







