Chemomab Therapeutics Aligns Leadership Incentives with Shareholders

Chemomab Therapeutics has announced that its shareholders approved a proposal to grant 126,848 restricted share units to Dr. Adi Mor, the company’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, during a special general meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align its leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its market performance. Investors may view this decision as a sign of confidence in the company’s future direction.

