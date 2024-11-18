News & Insights

Chemomab Therapeutics Aligns Leadership Incentives with Shareholders

November 18, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) has released an update.

Chemomab Therapeutics has announced that its shareholders approved a proposal to grant 126,848 restricted share units to Dr. Adi Mor, the company’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, during a special general meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align its leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its market performance. Investors may view this decision as a sign of confidence in the company’s future direction.

