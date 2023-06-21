Chemomab Reports Positive Results From Secondary Analyses Of CM-101 Phase 2a Liver Fibrosis Trial

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) reported topline results from secondary analyses of Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial assessing CM-101, its CCL24-neutralizing antibody, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company said the data showed improvements across an additional set of inflammatory and fibrotic biomarkers that are consistent with the previous positive clinical results. Also, in NASH patients at greater risk of disease progression, CM-101 treatment resulted in a greater biomarker response than in NASH patients with lower risk disease or in placebo-treated patients.

Adi Mor, Chemomab CEO, said, "These additional analyses of our liver fibrosis data in NASH patients are very encouraging. They supplement and extend our initial data results, showing a consistent pattern of improvement in CM-101-treated patients in biomarkers associated with fibrogenesis and inflammation."

