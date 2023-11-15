Chemomab Reports Fast Track Designation For CM-101 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) announced the FDA has granted CM-101 Fast Track designation for the treatment in adult patients of primary sclerosing cholangitis, a fibrotic liver disease. CM-101 has Orphan Drug designation and Europe's EMA and is being evaluated in PSC patients in the Phase 2 SPRING trial.

The Phase 2 SPRING trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the safety and tolerability of CM-101 in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients. Patient enrollment in the trial is advancing towards completion. Chemomab expects reporting a top-line readout in the second half of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.