Chemomab Reports Fast Track Designation For CM-101 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) announced the FDA has granted CM-101 Fast Track designation for the treatment in adult patients of primary sclerosing cholangitis, a fibrotic liver disease. CM-101 has Orphan Drug designation and Europe's EMA and is being evaluated in PSC patients in the Phase 2 SPRING trial.

The Phase 2 SPRING trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the safety and tolerability of CM-101 in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients. Patient enrollment in the trial is advancing towards completion. Chemomab expects reporting a top-line readout in the second half of 2024.

