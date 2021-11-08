Chemomab Names Donald Marvin As New CFO And COO

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), a company focused on the innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases, on Monday said it has appointed Donald Marvin as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer. Marvin is succeeding interim CFO Sigal Fattal, who will be serving as senior financial advisor to the newly appointed CFO.

Earlier, Marvin served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Lodo Therapeutics. Prior to that, he was Chairman, President, and CEO of Concentric, an agtech company that develops biological and essential plant nutrient inputs.

Marvin was also a co-founder of Nasdaq-traded Orchid BioSciences, where he worked as Chief Operating Officer, CFO, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

