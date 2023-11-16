Chemomab (CMMB) Up on Fast Track Designation to CM-101 for PSC

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB were up 33.9% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its pipeline candidate, CM-101, for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in adults.

PSC is a rare type of fibrotic liver disease that can cause cancer and, eventually early death. Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for the given indication.

The Fast Track designation from the FDA facilitates rapid development and expedites the review of drug candidates that are being developed to treat serious conditions and for which clinical data demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs. The goal is to make these treatments rapidly available to patients in need.

The Fast Track designation allows therapeutic candidates for priority review and accelerated approval if supported by clinical data.

CM-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity.

Shares of Chemomab have plunged 74.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab is conducting the placebo-controlled phase II SPRING study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of CM-101 in PSC patients. The study is currently enrolling patients with top-line data from the same expected in the second half of 2024.

CM-101 is also being developed for several other indications.

Chemomab has announced promising data from several studies on CM-101, including a phase Ib study in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease patients, a phase IIa fibrosis study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury.

Also, CM-101 is currently phase II-ready for the treatment of patients with systemic sclerosis.

We note that Chemomab currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. Therefore, in the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of CM-101 holds the key for the company.

