Chemomab : FDA Clears IND Application For Phase 2 Trial Of CM-101 In Systemic Sclerosis; Stock Up

February 21, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug or IND Application to evaluate CM-101 in a Phase 2 trial in adults with systemic sclerosis.

CM-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to interfere with key biological pathways associated with SSc and other serious fibro-inflammatory diseases.

Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities. It predominantly affects women and is typically diagnosed when patients are between 30 and 50 years old. There is no approved disease-modifying drug for the disease.

CMMB

