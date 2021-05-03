ChemoCentryx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCXI) Path To Profitability

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The US$3.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$55m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$63m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ChemoCentryx's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering ChemoCentryx, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$107m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ChemoCentryx's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 6.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

