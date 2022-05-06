ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Q1 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates

ChemoCentryx Inc. CCXI reported first-quarter 2022 loss of 55 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 43 cents.

Total revenues were recorded at $5.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.7 million and declining from $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Quarter in Detail

ChemoCentryx received an FDA approval last October for its lead candidate avacopan as an adjunctive treatment combined with the standard therapy for two main forms of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, namely granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA). The drug is being marketed under the brand name Tavneos.

Tavneos generated net product sales of $5.4 million during the first quarter of 2022 entirely from its commercial sales in the United States. Sales rose more than five-fold from the fourth-quarter 2021 reading. In the year-ago quarter, ChemoCentryx did not record any revenues from product sales.

During the first quarter, CCXI received 248 new patient start forms (PSFs) for the drug, which is nearly 95% higher than the figure reported in the previous quarter. As of March-end, 277 patients continue to be treated with Tavneos, reflecting a 208% sequential rise.

Collaboration revenues recorded during the quarter were $0.1 million compared with $10.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This substantial decline was triggered by a milestone payment received from partner Vifor Pharma in the year-ago quarter due to the acceptance of a regulatory filing for Tavneos to address ANCA-associated vasculitis in Japan.

Research and development expenses were $17.5 million in the quarter compared with $23.4 million in the year-ago quarter. This decline was on account of a reduction in clinical expenses on completing the phase IIb TAVNEOS AURORA study evaluating Tavneos for the hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) indication.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $26 million from $16.3 million due to higher employee-related expenses associated with commercialization planning efforts and the launch of Tavneos in the United States.

ChemoCentryxhad $371.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Mar 31, 2022.

Recent Updates

In January 2022, Tavneos was approved in the EU combined with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for the treatment of adult patients with a severe, active GPA or an MPA. The EU approval triggered a $45 million milestone from ChemoCentryx’ partner Vifor Pharma. While this payment was received by CCXI during the quarter, its accounting treatment will recognize the same as collaboration revenues over a four-year period.

Shares of CCXI were up 13.2% in after-hours trading on May 5, possibly on the receipt of the milestone payment. Yet, the stock has plunged 50.9% in the year so far compared with the industry’s 22.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ChemoCentryx will get royalties in the teens-to-the-mid-20% range on the potential aggregate net sales from territories outside the United States, which are under Vifor’s coverage. Tavneos also received a regulatory nod in Canada last month for treating ANCA-associated vasculitis.

Management plans to initiate clinical development of avacopan in patients with lupus nephritis in the second half of the year. It plans to meet with the FDA officials to discuss the late-stage development of Tavneos in patients with Hurley Stage III (severe) HS during the second quarter, with the goal of initiating a phase III study in those patients during the second half of 2022.

