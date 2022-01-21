ChemoCentryx Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCXI

In trading on Friday, shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.22, changing hands as low as $24.40 per share. ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCXI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.53 per share, with $70.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.