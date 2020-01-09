Chemicals maker Sika reports record annual sales

Adds background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Sika SIKA.S on Thursday reported a 16.3% rise in annual sales to 8.11 billion Swiss francs ($8.33 billion), its highest ever.

The Swiss company, which makes additives for cement and adhesives for the automotive sectors, said it was aiming for a higher earnings before interest and tax margin of 15% to 18% by 2021.

Last year, the company unveiled a new strategy to increase its sales by 6% to 8% a year based on the expanding market for construction chemicals.

In 2019, Sika made five acquisitions, including the $2.5 billion deal to buy French mortar manufacturer Parex, and expanded its production in seven countries including Ethiopia, Indonesia and Serbia.

"By investing in seven new factories and five acquisitions, the Group has laid the foundations for continued growth," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)

