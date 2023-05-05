News & Insights

Chemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 05, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

Written by Marta Frackowiak and Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S on Friday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit, citing lower sales volumes and a negative impact from operational issues at its Sunliquid plant in Romania.

The group's core operating profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations fell 24% to 167 million Swiss francs ($189 million) in the quarter, below the 176 million Swiss francs expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.8838 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 30;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.