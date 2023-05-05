Chemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast

May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S on Friday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit, citing lower sales volumes and a negative impact from operational issues at its Sunliquid plant in Romania.

The group's core operating profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations fell 24% to 167 million Swiss francs ($189 million) in the quarter, below the 176 million Swiss francs expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.8838 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Milla Nissi)

