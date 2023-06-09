News & Insights

US Markets
CCF

Chemicals maker Chase eyes sale, draws private equity interest - WSJ

June 09, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar and Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Chase CCF.A is considering a sale and has drawn interest from private equity firms and industry players, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The bids include one from private equity firm Pritzker Private Capital, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Massachusetts-based Chase and Pritzker Private Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Chase is working with financial advisers, the WSJ report said, without disclosing financial details of Pritzker's bid.

Chase Corp has a market cap of $1.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data. It manufactures chemicals such as adhesives and coating materials to be used in industries ranging from automotive and electronics to energy markets.

Shares of Chase rose about 6% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.