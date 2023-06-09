Chemicals maker Chase eyes sale, draws private equity interest - WSJ

June 9 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Chase CCF.A is considering a sale and has drawn interest from private equity firms and industry players, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The bids include one from private equity firm Pritzker Private Capital, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Massachusetts-based Chase and Pritzker Private Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Chase is working with financial advisers, the WSJ report said, without disclosing financial details of Pritzker's bid.

Chase Corp has a market cap of $1.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data. It manufactures chemicals such as adhesives and coating materials to be used in industries ranging from automotive and electronics to energy markets.

Shares of Chase rose about 6% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.