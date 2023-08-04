Chemicals group Lanxess to cut costs after weak Q2

Adds context in paragraph 2, details about cost-cutting plan and quotes in paragraphs 5-8, Q2 results and CFO departure in paragraphs 9-10

Aug 4(Reuters) - Lanxess LXSG.DE on Friday laid out a three-step plan to cut costs and called on German lawmakers to take action to support the struggling chemicals industry after its quarterly core profit more than halved.

Lanxess, which until recently had managed to pass rising raw material and energy costs onto customers, was one in a string of German chemical companies that have trimmed their forecasts in the past weeks due to still high energy prices and weak demand.

The Cologne-based group said it had taken cost cutting measures including strict cost discipline and a Europe-wide hiring freeze, which would result in one-time savings of 100 million euros ($109.50 million) this year.

Further structural measures would result in annual savings of around 150 million euros from 2025, it said.

These measures, which focus on Lanxess's energy-intensive operations and administrative structures, would result in one-time costs of around 100 million euros.

In the third phase, the company aims to further refine its business model to realize the full potential of its recent acquisitions in the speciality chemicals field.

"But that is not enough. Politicians need to finally wake up," CEO Matthias Zachert said in a statement, adding Germany was not currently competitive internationally.

"We urgently need sustainable framework conditions – above all an internationally competitive electricity tariff for the industry."

Lanxess's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals fell 57.7% to 107 million euros, broadly in line with the company's own forecast released in June.

In a separate statement, Lanxess said its finance chief Michael Pontzen would leave the company by the end of August.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

