Chemicals group Lanxess to cut costs after weak Q2

August 04, 2023 — 01:20 am EDT

Aug 4(Reuters) - Lanxess LXSG.DE on Friday laid out plans to cut costs after the German speciality chemicals maker confirmed its preliminary second-quarter results and bleak full-year guidance.

The Cologne-based group, which makes high-end speciality chemicals such as additives, lubricants, flame retardants and plastics, said it had taken measures including strict cost discipline and a Europe-wide hiring freeze, which would result in one-time savings of 100 million euros ($109.50 million) this year.

Further measures would result in annual savings of around 150 million euros from 2025, it said.

