Chemicals group Lanxess sees higher Q2 core profit as it passes on higher costs

May 5 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Thursday said it expected second-quarter core profit to rise from last year as it intends to keep passing on higher raw material and energy costs in all segments.

The Cologne-based group forecast adjusted core profit (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals in a range of 280 million to 350 million euros ($297 million-$371 million) for the period between April and June, compared with 277 million reported last year.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

