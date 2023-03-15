Chemicals group Lanxess sees drop in Q1 core profit

Adds context, CEO quote, annual EBITDA

March 15 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DEon Wednesday forecast a drop in first-quarter core profit and 2023 earnings in line with last year's, after high energy prices persisted early in the year and as it expects recessionary business environment in the first half.

Lanxess, which makes high-end speciality chemicals such as additives, lubricants, flame retardants and plastics, has so far managed to pass rising raw material and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine onto customers.

It sees quarterly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals between 180 million and 220 million euros ($193.3 million and $236.2 million), compared with 320 million in the same period last year.

"The reduced demand that we already felt in the final quarter of 2022 is currently continuing in the new year," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

Its annual EBITDA pre-exceptionals rose 14.1% to 930 million euros, broadly in line with analysts' estimate of 927 million euros company-provided poll.

In November, Lanxess had said it expected the 2022 EBITDA to come between 900 million and 950 million euros.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

