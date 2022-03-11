Chemicals group Lanxess sees 2022 core profit above last year

March 11 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE said on Friday it expected its core profit to rise significantly in 2022 from last year, though it added the impacts of the war in Ukraine were not yet considered in its outlook.

Lanxess posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.01 billion euros ($1.11 billion) for 2021, in line with its own forecast and a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9092 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 46))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.