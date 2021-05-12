Chemicals group Lanxess raises lower end of 2021 profit forecast

German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess raised the floor of its 2021 profit guidance range on Wednesday, driven by a further increase in demand, especially from the auto industry.

The Cologne-based group now expects 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 950 million to 1 billion euros ($1.15-1.21 billion), hiking the lower end from its previous forecast by 50 million.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

