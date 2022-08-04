Chemicals group Lanxess' quarterly core profit beats estimates

Aug 4 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected adjusted core profit for the second quarter, saying increased product prices helped it offset higher raw material costs.

The Cologne-based group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 253 million euros ($257 million) for the April-June period, above analysts' average estimate of 249 million euros in a company-provided poll, but below its own guidance of 280 million to 350 million euros.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

