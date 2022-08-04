Chemicals group Lanxess' quarterly core profit beats estimates

Contributors
Karol Badohal Reuters
David Latona Reuters
Published

German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected adjusted core profit for the second quarter, saying increased product prices helped it offset higher raw material costs.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected adjusted core profit for the second quarter, saying increased product prices helped it offset higher raw material costs.

The Cologne-based group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 253 million euros ($257 million) for the April-June period, above analysts' average estimate of 249 million euros in a company-provided poll, but below its own guidance of 280 million to 350 million euros.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and David Latona in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters