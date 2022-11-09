Chemicals group Lanxess narrows down FY core profit outlook

Adds details, CEO quote, and context

Nov 9 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE narrowed on Wedneday its core profit outlook for 2022, roughly in line with third-quarter results, and expects lower sales volume in the last quarter of the year due to weakening demand.

The Frankfurt-listed group now expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals to be in a range of 900 million euros to 950 million euros ($906.03 million to $956.37 million).

It had previously forecast core earnings of between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros.

"In the fourth quarter, the headwind will blow even stronger due to further rises in energy prices and the threat of recession," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

Lanxess, which makes high-end speciality chemicals such as additives, lubricants, flame retardants and plastics, has managed so far to pass rising raw materials and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine onto customers.

($1=0.9933 euros)

