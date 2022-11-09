Chemicals group Lanxess narrows down FY core profit outlook

November 09, 2022 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini and Karol Badohal for Reuters ->

Nov 9(Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Wednesday said it narrowed its core profit guidance for 2022, as it expects lower sales volume in the last quarter of the year because of weakening demand.

The Frankfurt-listed group now expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre exceptionals to be in a range of 900 million to 950 million euros ($906.03 million to $956.37 million).

It had previously forecast core earnings of between 900 million and 1 billion euros.

