Chemicals group Lanxess forecasts core profit growth in 2021

German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess on Thursday forecast a rise in its 2021 core profit, betting on a recovery in its customer industries from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cologne-based group estimated full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the range of 900 million euros to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion to $1.19 billion), compared with 862 million euros in 2020.

Lanxess, which competes with Germany's BASF and Dutch-based Akzo Nobel , has remained resilient through the pandemic as strong demand for disinfectant ingredients helped offset a slump in the auto industry, which makes up about 20% of its sales.

"We performed well in the pandemic year of 2020 and pulled off a strong finish in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

The company said in January that a rebound in demand for engineering plastics and resins from carmakers late last year had boosted its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, helping it beat market expectations. ($1 = 0.8390 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Aditya Soni) ((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 772 0920)) Keywords: LANXESS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

