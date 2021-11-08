Chemicals group Covestro raises full-year guidance

Nov 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Monday raised its full-year earnings guidance for the third time this year, after reporting a sharp increase in third-quarter earnings.

The group, whose products are used to make car seats and phone cases, sees 2021 core earnings in range of 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) to 3.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 2.7 billion to 3.1 billion.

Covestro reported an 89% rise in third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 862 million euros, as demand remained strong and high selling prices boosted sales.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

