Chemicals firm Sika's annual sales exceed target on expansion and acquisitions

January 11, 2023 — 12:01 am EST

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG SIKA.S reported a 13.4% increase in full-year sales, as new factory openings and acquisitions helped the company surpass its target of hitting annual sales of 10 billion Swiss francs for the first time.

The company, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof building materials, clocked annual sales of 10.49 billion francs ($11.37 billion), also helped by price increases.

Sales rose 15.8% in local currencies, compared to its own target for an increase of over 15%.

Sika benefited from increased building activity as it tapped into government projects and refurbished bridges, tunnels, and industrial and commercial buildings.

The company has raised prices by around 16% during the year, built five plants and made two acquisitions in Canada and the United States to expand its global footprint.

Sika is due to report its full year earnings on Feb. 17 and said that it is anticipating record Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and an EBIT margin of 15% for fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs)

