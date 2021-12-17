Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey to sell health unit in $433 mln deal

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey JMAT.L will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds ($433 million), about eight months after it began a review of the division.

The London-listed company said on Friday it would retain a 30% stake in the business, which develops and manufactures specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharma and biotech customers.

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

