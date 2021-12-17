Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey to sell health unit in $433 mln deal

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds ($433 million), about eight months after it began a review of the division.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey JMAT.L will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds ($433 million), about eight months after it began a review of the division.

The London-listed company said on Friday it would retain a 30% stake in the business, which develops and manufactures specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharma and biotech customers.

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters