Chemicals distributor Brenntag sees 2023 core profit at low end of range

November 09, 2023 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Marta Frąckowiak and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Thursday said it expected its annual operating profit to be at the lower end of its forecast range due to low demand and stubbornly high cost inflation.

It last lowered its guidance in August, seeing operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.6 billion to 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion to $1.8 billion) this year.

Like many of its German peers, Brenntag has been grappling with subdued demand as high inflation led customers to draw on inventories before restocking.

"It is also possible that the current conflict in Israel will result in renewed supply chain bottlenecks and therefore further price increases," the company said in a statement.

It reported third-quarter EBITDA of 380.9 million euros ($407.7 million), missing analysts' estimate of 388.9 million in a poll by Vara Research.

Brenntag, which has come under pressure from activist investors to break up its businesses, will unveil the result of a strategic review and the future path of its two divisions at its Capital Markets Day on Dec. 5.

