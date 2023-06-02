News & Insights

Chemical makers to set aside $1.19 bln to settle PFAS-related claims in US

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 02, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details of settlement in paragraphs 4, 6

June 2 (Reuters) - Chemical makers Chemours Co CC.N, DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N and Corteva Inc CTVA.N said on Friday they would set up a $1.19 billion fund to settle PFAS-related drinking water claims in the United States.

The companies are facing several lawsuits in the U.S. over their alleged role in polluting drinking water with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals".

Chemours said it would contribute half the agreed amount while the remaining would be provided by DuPont and Corteva after the companies reached an in-principle agreement.

Chemours will take a pre-tax charge in the current quarter of $592 million related to the fund.

"Forever chemicals", which have been used for decades in manufacturing nonstick coatings such as Teflon, have also been linked to cancer, hormonal dysfunction, weakening the immune system as well as environmental damage.

The companies expect to finalize a formal agreement by the second quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

