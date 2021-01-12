Chemical maker Sika sales fall as stronger Swiss franc bites

Adds background from statement

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika SIKA.S on Tuesday reported a 2.9% decline in annual reported sales as the Swiss franc rose in value during 2020 against most currencies, as investors sought safe-haven assets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof concrete floors, walls and roofs, reported sales of 7.88 billion Swiss francs ($8.85 billion).

However, Sika reported a 3.4% increase in local currency sales, shrugging off the pandemic impact.

The company said it suffered a currency loss of 500 million Swiss franc during the year.

On a local level, Sika's activities were boosted by acquisitions in Romania and Egypt, as well as new factories in Colombia and China among others.

Sika, which said it continued to see a modest upward trend in construction markets, is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15% to 18% from 2021.

The company said construction projects have slowed significantly in North America due to the pandemic, but Latin America has seen a substantial improvement.

Growth in the UK continues to be negatively affected, the company added.

"Sika managed to perform successfully in this highly challenging market environment and achieve above-average results," said Chief Executive Paul Schuler in a statement.

($1 = 0.8908 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

