Chemical maker Chemours' profit rises on strong demand

May 2 (Reuters) - Chemours CC.N reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by stronger demand for its specialty and industrial chemicals.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $239 million, or $1.46 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $120 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

