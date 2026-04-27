Chemical Industries (Far East) Sees Significantly Narrower Losses In FY26

(RTTNews) - Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited (C05.SI) said it expects significantly narrower losses for financial year 2026 versus 2025, mainly reflecting cost savings.

The company attributed the expected improvement to rightsizing of organization mainly with headcounts reductions and lower costs across manufacturing operations. Further, multiple tender wins at better prices benefited the results.

In fiscal 2025, loss attributable to owners of the company was S$21.46 million, and loss before tax was S$22.10 million. The guidance reflects the board's preliminary assessment following a review of unaudited results.

The company plans to release full unaudited consolidated financial statements for 2026 on or before May 30.

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