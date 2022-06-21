Chemical, commodity shares drive gains in European stocks

By Sruthi Shankar

June 21 (Reuters) - European equities extended gains on Tuesday, helped by chemical and commodity-linked sectors, as last week's brutal selloff on recession fears attracted investors looking for bargains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1%, stretching gains to a third session after hitting a more than one-year low last week.

Miners .SPXX rebounded 2.1% after touching December 2021 lows in the previous session, while oil and gas stocks .SXEP rose 1.1% as crude prices rose the prospect of tight supplies of crude and fuel products. O/R

Boosting chemical stocks, French industrial gas company Air Liquide AIRP.PA climbed 3.4% after striking its largest power purchase deal with Swedish utility Vattenfall.

The European benchmark shed 4.6% last week, its worst weekly performance since early March, after interest rate hikes in the United States, Switzerland and Britain fuelled fears that aggressive tightening by major central banks would spark a recession.

"When we think of the weak equity sentiment in response to hawkish central banks and weaker growth picture, not a lot has changed from last week," said Karim Chedid, head of investment strategy for iShares EMEA at BlackRock.

"I do question how long this reprieve can last."

European Central bank President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed on Monday plans to raise the ECB's interest rates twice this summer, while fighting widening spreads in the borrowing costs of different euro zone countries.

Focus will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate and the House as well as European business activity and UK inflation data later this week.

French planemaker Airbus AIR.PA rose 1.2% after British airline easyJet EZJ.L said it would buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Ocado OCDO.L dropped 4.6% after the British online supermarket and technology group said it would boost its liquidity by over $1 billion to fund its growth.

Spanish power utilities such as Iberdrola IBE.MC, Endesa ELE.MC and Naturgy NTGY.MC fell about 2% each on news the country's government was readying a new tax on electricity utilities' profits, which have been boosted by energy prices.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva)

