Chemed Recent Insider Activity

Revealing a significant insider sell on July 31, Nicholas M. Westfall, Executive Vice President at Chemed (NYSE:CHE), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed. The total transaction value is $1,123,160.

During Wednesday's morning session, Chemed shares down by 0.13%, currently priced at $565.42.

Delving into Chemed's Background

Chemed Corp operates subsidiaries in two main segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue. It provides hospice and palliative care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The vast majority of the segment's revenue is received from the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers. Chemed generates the majority of its revenue from business in the United States.

Chemed: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Chemed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 34.59%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Chemed's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.7.

Debt Management: Chemed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.69 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.7 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 18.64 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

