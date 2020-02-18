Markets
CHE

Chemed Q4 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.6 million or $3.96 per share, up from $54.3 million or $3.26 per share last year.

Service revenues rose to $522.3 million from $457.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $4.09 per share on revenues of $524.19 million. Analysts estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Chemed expects earnings of about $16.20 to $16.50 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $4.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular