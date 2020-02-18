Chemed Q4 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.6 million or $3.96 per share, up from $54.3 million or $3.26 per share last year.

Service revenues rose to $522.3 million from $457.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $4.09 per share on revenues of $524.19 million. Analysts estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Chemed expects earnings of about $16.20 to $16.50 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $4.09 per share.

