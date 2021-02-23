Chemed Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $113.8 million or $6.96 per share, up from $65.6 million or $3.96 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $5.13 per share, up from $4.22 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $533.3 million from $522.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $5.13 per share on revenues of $537.2 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to full year 2021, Chemed expects adjusted earnings of $17.00 to $17.50 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $17.28 per share.

