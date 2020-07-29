Chemed Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $82.1 million or $5.01 per share from $50.7 million or $3.08 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.41, up from $3.36 per share last year.

Service revenues and sales grew 6% to $502.20 million from $473.58 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.75 per share and revenues of $522.89 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the full year 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings of $16.20 to $16.40 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $16.13 per share for teh year.

