Chemed Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $65.40 million or $4.01 per share from $55.89 million or $3.38 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $4.44, an increase of 20.7% from the prior year.

Revenue increased 2.2% to $527 million from last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.02 per share and revenues of $510.26 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

