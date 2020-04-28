Chemed Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $55.89 million from $44.67 million in the prior year. GAAP Earnings-per-Share of $3.38, an increase of 25.2% from the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.68, an increase of 26.0% from the prior year.

Service revenues and sales grew to $515.80 million from $462.03 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.65 per share and revenues of $520.18 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Management anticipates providing updated 2020 earnings guidance in July 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.