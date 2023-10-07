Chemed (FRA:CXM) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 575.64

The average one-year price target for Chemed (FRA:CXM) has been revised to 575.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 539.21 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 554.60 to a high of 610.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.93% from the latest reported closing price of 476.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemed. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 16,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 560K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 517K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 509K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 81.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 464K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 458K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 61.19% over the last quarter.

