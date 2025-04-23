CHEMED Earnings Results: $CHE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEMED ($CHE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $5.63 per share, beating estimates of $5.60 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $646,940,000, missing estimates of $648,198,133 by $-1,258,133.

CHEMED Insider Trading Activity

CHEMED insiders have traded $CHE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J MCNAMARA (president and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $2,948,210 .

. SPENCER S LEE (executive vice president) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,058 shares for an estimated $1,772,389 .

. BRIAN C JUDKINS (VP and Chief Legal Officer) purchased 145 shares for an estimated $75,327

CHEMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of CHEMED stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHEMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/06.

