Chemed Corporation's (NYSE:CHE)) market cap declines to US$7.1b but insiders who sold US$9.5m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$9.5m worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) stock at an average price of US$491 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 5.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$409m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Chemed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Kevin McNamara, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$501 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$481. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$22k for 41.00 shares. But insiders sold 19.40k shares worth US$9.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Chemed than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CHE Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insiders At Chemed Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Chemed. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chemed insiders own about US$147m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chemed Tell Us?

Insiders sold Chemed shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Chemed that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

