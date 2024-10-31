Chemed Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

Chemed ( (CHE) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chemed presented to its investors.

Chemed Corporation, operating VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter, is a major provider of end-of-life care and plumbing services in the United States.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Chemed Corporation announced a 7.4% increase in revenue to $606.2 million, alongside a slight boost in diluted earnings per share. The company’s VITAS Healthcare segment showed significant growth, while Roto-Rooter faced a decline.

VITAS Healthcare saw a 17.3% rise in net patient revenue, propelled by a 15.5% increase in its average daily census. This growth was further supported by the acquisition of Covenant Health’s hospice assets, contributing approximately $10 million to $11 million in revenue. In contrast, Roto-Rooter reported a 6.9% decrease in revenue, mainly due to declines in both commercial and residential service segments.

Despite the mixed results, Chemed remained financially robust with no long-term debt, holding $238.5 million in cash and equivalents. The company also continued its share repurchase program, buying back shares worth $57.8 million. Looking forward, Chemed’s management anticipates a full-year earnings increase, driven by VITAS’s continued performance, despite challenges faced by Roto-Rooter.

Chemed’s management remains optimistic about the future, projecting a rise in earnings per share for the full year. They plan to navigate challenges in the plumbing segment while capitalizing on the growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.