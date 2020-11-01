Chemed Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.7% to hit US$528m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$4.14, some 9.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CHE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, Chemed's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.22b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$16.81, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.54 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$553. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Chemed analyst has a price target of US$600 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$517. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Chemed's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.8% next year. Chemed is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Chemed going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chemed you should be aware of.

