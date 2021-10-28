Chemed Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $72.0 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $67.7 million, or $4.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.1 million or $5.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $538.7 million from $528.3 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $80.1 Mln. vs. $79.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.06 vs. $4.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.49 -Revenue (Q3): $538.7 Mln vs. $528.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.00 - $19.20

