Chemed Corp. Q2 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.4 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $66.5 million, or $4.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $553.8 million from $531.3 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $53.4 Mln. vs. $66.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.51 vs. $4.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09 -Revenue (Q2): $553.8 Mln vs. $531.3 Mln last year.

