Chemed Corp. Q1 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) released a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.2 million, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $65.4 million, or $4.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $530.5 million from $527.4 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $64.2 Mln. vs. $65.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.22 vs. $4.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.47 -Revenue (Q1): $530.5 Mln vs. $527.4 Mln last year.

