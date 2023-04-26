Chemed Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $54.1 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $64.2 million, or $4.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.9 million or $4.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $560.2 million from $530.5 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $54.1 Mln. vs. $64.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.58 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.81 -Revenue (Q1): $560.2 Mln vs. $530.5 Mln last year.

